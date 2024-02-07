LA Times Today: In Riverside, she was a nobody. In Ireland, her affair with a bishop rocked the Catholic Church

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

In 1993, Annie Murphy appeared on Irish television to reveal she had been in a relationship and had a son with Irish Bishop Eamon Casey.



Long before the #MeToo movement, it was an act of uncommon bravery given the popularity of the influential and jocular priest known for enjoying fine wines and food, fast cars and foreign travel. So how did this woman end up living much of her life in anonymity in Riverside County? And what became of her, her son and the priest?



Noah Goldberg brought Lisa McRee the story.