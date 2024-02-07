LA Times Today: Eye-popping 13 inches of rain drenches parts of Southern California. How does it storm compare to past SoCal storms?

Punishing rain from an atmospheric river smashed rainfall records across California. In Los Angeles County alone there were hundreds of mudslides. We’ve seen swift water rescues, impassable roads and power outages. Homes and businesses have been devastated. And of course there’s been tragic loss of life.



It’s an historic rainfall. But how does it compare to other storms in our history?



L.A. Times reporter Grace Toohey joined Lisa McRee to talk about it.