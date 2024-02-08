LA Times Today: Does insurance cover flooding and mudslides?

Authorities have responded to more than 300 mudslides in Los Angeles County this week as record-setting storms hit the area. Homeowners across southern California are facing major damage to their homes as a result — and in most cases, they won’t get any help cleaning up the mess from their insurance companies.



L.A. Times business reporter Sam Dean joined Lisa McRee with more.