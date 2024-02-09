LA Times Today: ‘Universal frustration’: In California, a crisis so dire Republicans and Democrats are working together
It’s very rare these days when a political party crosses the aisle, but California’s homeless crisis could change that. Proposition 1 is the backbone of Governor Gavin Newsom’s answer to a complex housing crisis.
L.A. Times Taryn Luna told Lisa McRee the governor has an unusual ally in trying to get the bill passed.
