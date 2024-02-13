LA Times Today: Yes, you can fight city hall. Huntington Beach retirees are waging a revolution

If you think you can’t fight city hall, think again.



L.A. Times Golden State columnist Steve Lopez met a group of retirees from Huntington Beach who say they’re angry, insulted and embarrassed over their city council’s decision to screen and perhaps ban library books, limit voting rights and cancel pride flags. Lopez brought Lisa McRee the story of this retiree revolution.