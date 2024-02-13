LA Times Today: After a trust fall left him paralyzed, climber scales 3,000-foot El Capitan using only his arms

Zuko Carrasco worked as a professional mountain guide for a decade – leading clients on hundreds of adventures up snowcapped volcanoes in Ecuador and mountains in Argentina. But everything changed when a trust-fall accident left him paralyzed.



Despite that, Carrasco refused to let his physical limitations define him. In the fall, he set out to scale Yosemite’s 3,000 foot El Capitan using just his arms.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Jack Dolan wrote about the climb.