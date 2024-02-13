LA Times Today: Why are so many EV charging stations broken in California?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

California’s EV charging stations are notoriously unreliable. Experts warn that the lack of reliability could threaten California’s emission goals, and California’s own policies may be to blame.



L.A. Times auto industry reporter Russ Mitchell joined Lisa McRee with more.