LA Times Today: He was sentenced to 162 years in prison. Now he’s free and working at the California Capitol

Jarad Nava was the subject of the 2016 documentary, “They Call Us Monsters,” which followed three juvenile offenders who were being tried as adults. Up until a few years ago, Nava was serving a 162-year sentence for a crime he committed at 17 years old. Now, he is a free man, working at the state capitol under an influential panel of lawmakers who review legislation related to the criminal justice system.