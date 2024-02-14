LA Times Today: Tribal leaders say California’s Feather Alert has problems

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

There are more than 150 active cases of missing Native Americans in California.



The Feather Alerts was established in 20-22 to help locate missing indigenous people and bring them home. But tribal leaders say the system is not working, and needs to be changed.



L.A. Times political reporter Anabel Sosa joined Lisa McRee with more from Sacramento.