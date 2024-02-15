LA Times Today: The lithium revolution has arrived at California’s Salton Sea

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

At the Salton Sea, construction is underway on a nearly $2 billion lithium extraction and geothermal power plant. Once it’s completed, the plant is expected to produce enough lithium hydroxide for nearly 400 million electric vehicle batteries each year.



L.A. Times climate columnist Sammy Roth wrote about what he calls the “lithium revolution” that’s headed to the Imperial Valley.