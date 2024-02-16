LA Times Today: About 6,000 buildings in L.A. are at risk in an earthquake. Do you live or work in one of them?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

There have been four earthquakes of magnitude 4.0 or greater in southern California so far this year.



As Californians prepare for the big one, the Los Angeles Times has created an interactive tool so readers can determine whether their homes are retrofitted against quakes.



L.A. Times reporter Ron Lin helped create the map and joined Lisa McRee with more.