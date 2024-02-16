LA Times Today: A Sense of Home charity helps former foster children

L.A. County has the largest foster youth population in the country. Once foster youth age out of the system, they often lack the resources and support to start building a life for themselves. Enter A Sense of Home, a non-profit that furnishes the homes of former foster youth and provides them with resources and community.