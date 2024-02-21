LA Times Today: L.A.’s flood-control system survived epic storm. But it’s losing battle with climate change

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Over 100 years ago, local leaders formed the Los Angeles County Flood Control District in response to harsh rainfall the year before. Then in 1938, the L.A. River flood control channel was built because of massive damage from floods.



L.A. Times Louis Sahagún has written how the channel is now outdated and is losing the battle to climate change.