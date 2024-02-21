LA Times Today: Making quilts into immersive works of art

Quilts are as American as apple pie, but these traditional bedcovers are often overlooked by the general public. Typically considered a craft, the art world has only recently begun to give quilting its due. Artists like L.A.-based Luke Haynes view quilting as a medium with almost limitless ideas to explore.