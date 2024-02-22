LA Times Today: California says its new gun law is about public safety. But what about these women?

California gun owners will likely be allowed to carry concealed firearms in most public places until at least this summer after a federal appeals court panel put senate bill two on hold. That law banned carrying guns to sensitive places such as schools, parks, libraries and other locations.



L.A. Times columnist Erika Smith wrote about the ways Senate bill two falls short – and fails to protect responsible gun owners, including women who fear for their safety.