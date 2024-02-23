LA Times Today: Do you want to sell your house? In historically Black Leimert Park, the question triggers fear and anger

Homeowners in Leimert Park have been dealing with phone calls, letters and the occasional knock at the door from real estate investors looking to buy their homes. The practice is triggering fear of gentrification and anger in the historically Black community.



Andrew Khouri covers the housing market for the L.A. Times and joined Lisa McRee with the story.