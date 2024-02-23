LA Times Today: What does a service fee ban mean for diners? Expect higher menu prices — a lot higher

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

If you noticed the price of food at restaurants sky-rocketing, brace yourself for even higher prices eating out.



L.A. Times food writer Stephanie Breijo told Lisa McRee how a new law intending to protect consumers from unadvertised service fees on the check may end up costing them more come summer.