LA Times Today: James Dean made his last stop at this lonely gas station. Memories of him are fading

The legacy of late actor James Dean lives on for those who adored his work in films like “Rebel Without a Cause,” “East of Eden” and “Giant.” His tragic death at the young age of 24 shocked America after he was killed in a car wreck on a route now known as Blood Alley” in California.



L.A. Times reporter Hailey Branson-Potts wrote about the actor’s last stop before his fatal crash in September of 1955.