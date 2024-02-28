LA Times Today: Listen up. The closing of the teenage mind is almost complete

Healthy debate amongst high school students helps build critical thinking skills needed for the rest of their lives.



From choosing political candidates in elections to problem solving in your career, students need these skills to process and evaluate information in an ever-changing world. But many young people feel apprehensive about sharing their thoughts and opinions with peers and in the classroom.



In a recent op-ed, Los Angeles high school student Zach Gottlieb wrote about what he calls “the closing of the teenage mind.”