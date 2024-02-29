LA Times Today: Son of master woodworker carves his own path

Possibly the finest examples of American craftsman-style homes are the Ultimate Bungalows, built by two brilliant architect brothers, Charles and Henry Greene.



Historic woodworkers like Jack Ipekjian of Pasadena Woodworks spend countless hours familiarizing themselves with the methods of that era in order to restore these homes and reproduce the craftsman style furniture.



You can see more of Jack’s work and learn about his and his father Jim’s restorations at pasadenawoodworks.com.