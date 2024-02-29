LA Times Today: Content creators use prison TikTok to share stories about incarceration, build community

More than one billion people use the social media platform TikTok each month. But it’s not all choreographed dances and fashion influencers.



Some inmates and formerly incarcerated people are using the app to dispel myths about life behind bars and document their transitions to freedom.



L.A. Times criminal justice reporter Keri Blakinger and prison TikTok influencer Jesse Crosson told Lisa McRee about this growing community.