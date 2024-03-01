LA Times Today: After storms, Death Valley is now open for kayaking

Death Valley isn’t the obvious spot we think of for kayaking, canoeing or rafting - but after heavy storms, the return of Lake Manly has provided a short window of opportunity for shallow paddling.



L.A. Times West Coast Experiences reporter Lila Seidman explained how this normally dry lake reappeared, and how long we have to enjoy it.