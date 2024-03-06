LA Times Today: California bill would require speed-limiting devices in cars

When it comes to rules of the road, drivers in the Golden State haven’t been too keen on change. Now, the ability to speed on California streets may be taken away. But not everyone is going along for the ride.



Noah Goldberg covers breaking news for the L.A. Times and he joined Lisa McRee with the details.