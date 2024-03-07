LA Times Today: Sunset Sound is one of the last great L.A. recording studios. To lose it would be a disaster.

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

L.A is in jeopardy of losing the legendary Sunset Sound recording studio. For more than six decades, musicians like Led Zeppelin, The Doors, Janis Joplin, Van Halen and Prince recorded hits there.



L.A. Times arts and culture writer Jessica Gelt told Lisa McRee how a nearby homeless encampment is taking a toll on this music recording business.