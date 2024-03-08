LA Times Today: They earn nearly $200,000. Can they afford to have kids in SoCal?

The number of babies born in the United States began dropping 15 years ago and hasn’t recovered. What initially look like a lull triggered by the 2008 financial crisis has stretched into a full on fertility downturn.



Research shows many young couples are opting not to have kids.



L.A. Times enterprise reporter Marisa Gerber wrote about one couple in Burbank who says their combined $200,000 annual income would not cover the costs of raising children.