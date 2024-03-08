LA Times Today: Beverly Hills middle school rocked by AI-generated nude images of students

A shocking form of bullying at a Beverly Hills middle school: doctored photos that put the faces of real students on AI-generated nude bodies circulated online.



L.A. Times senior editor Jon Healy joined Lisa McRee with more on the parents, students, educators and lawmakers left reeling by this destructive force of new technology.