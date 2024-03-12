LA Times Today: One man is preserving the legacy of the code talkers, America’s secret weapon in WWII

Navajo code talkers were a secret weapon in America’s arsenal during World War II. Decades after the war, their contributions were still largely unknown outside of Navajo communities. A chance encounter between a Japanese photographer and a former code talker would help change that.



David Kelly is a special correspondent for the L.A. Times and he joined Lisa McRee with this remarkable story.