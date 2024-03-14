LA Times Today: An elaborate AI death hoax spread fake news about an L.A. Times reporter online

Imagine getting a call from your dad, who heard from your aunt that she’d read your obituary on Google.



It happened to L.A. Times arts and culture writer Deborah Vankin, who is alive and well. She told Lisa McRee what she learned about her own artificial intelligence death hoax.