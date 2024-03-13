LA Times Today: Are L.A.’s anti-camping laws failing? We went to 25 sites to find the truth

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Housing the homeless was a promise from Mayor Karen Bass when she took office. Millions and millions of dollars of state, county and city funds have been spent on programs trying to clear encampments. But are they working?



The L.A. Times visited more than 25 camps last week to find out. David Zahniser joined Lisa McRee with the story.