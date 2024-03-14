LA Times Today: This volunteer’s Instagram saves dogs from L.A. kill shelters

An overcrowding crisis has gripped animal shelters in L.A. County. Many shelters are understaffed and struggle to provide care. That’s why volunteers like Rita Earl Blackwell play a critical role.



Rita’s hugely popular Instagram page is giving many shelter dogs the second chance they might never have gotten otherwise.