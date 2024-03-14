LA Times Today: California wildlife is vulnerable to an avian flu ‘apocalypse.’ What is driving the spread?

It’s being called an apocalyptic mass mortality event: thousands of sea lions and elephant seals dead on the beaches of South America. Now those deaths are raising alarms here in California as some sea mammal experts fear similar scenes could play out on our coast.



L.A. Times investigative reporter Susanne Rust wrote about why researchers in California are concerned about our local wildlife.