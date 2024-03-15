LA Times Today: Patt Says: Take a walk through L.A.’s spectacular, neglected and paved-over cemeteries

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

For years, locals and tourists alike have enjoyed movie nights and yoga classes at the Hollywood Forever Cemetery. But, as L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison writes, Los Angeles is home to many cemeteries that are less famous, but no less notable.



Here’s what Patt says.