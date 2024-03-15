LA Times Today: How backers and critics of the Dodger Stadium gondola are wooing locals

A few years ago, former Dodger owner Frank McCourt proposed the idea of fans taking gondolas to games. Now backers and critics alike are going to great lengths to sway the locals with toys, free turkeys and grants.



L.A. Times Rachel Uranga has been following developments. She joined Lisa McRee with more.