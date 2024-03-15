LA Times Today: Hugo Miller overcomes stereotypes to fulfill his dancing dream — and inspire others

The Trojan Dance Force has been cheering on USC basketball teams and performing at events for nearly 30 years. This season, freshman Hugo Miller became the first male member of Trojan Dance Force – and he doesn’t plan on being the last.



Hugo joined Lisa McRee to talk about breaking stereotypes to fulfill his dancing dreams.