LA Times Today: These L.A. residents got $1,000 a month. What happened after the cash stopped?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
What happens when a family receives direct cash payments – guaranteed cash payments – over the course of a year? And how do families manage once the payments stop?
L.A. Times equity reporter Rebecca Plevin wrote about L.A.’s basic income pilot program and joined Lisa McRee with more.
L.A. Times equity reporter Rebecca Plevin wrote about L.A.’s basic income pilot program and joined Lisa McRee with more.