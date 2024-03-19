LA Times Today: These L.A. residents got $1,000 a month. What happened after the cash stopped?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

What happens when a family receives direct cash payments – guaranteed cash payments – over the course of a year? And how do families manage once the payments stop?



L.A. Times equity reporter Rebecca Plevin wrote about L.A.’s basic income pilot program and joined Lisa McRee with more.