LA Times Today: Wolverines vanished from California a century ago. Is it time to bring them back?

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Wolverines were hunted, poisoned and trapped into oblivion a hundred years ago, but a sighting last May in California’s High Sierra has sparked excitement.



L.A. Times staff writer Lila Seidman explained how California legislators plan to re-introduce wolverines back into the Golden State with a new bill.