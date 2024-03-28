LA Times Today: Wolverines vanished from California a century ago. Is it time to bring them back?
Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.
Share
Wolverines were hunted, poisoned and trapped into oblivion a hundred years ago, but a sighting last May in California’s High Sierra has sparked excitement.
L.A. Times staff writer Lila Seidman explained how California legislators plan to re-introduce wolverines back into the Golden State with a new bill.
L.A. Times staff writer Lila Seidman explained how California legislators plan to re-introduce wolverines back into the Golden State with a new bill.