Dueling Gaza protests at UCLA draw hundreds, mostly peaceful
Demonstrators supporting and opposing Israel over the war in Gaza clashed in a large and noisy but mostly peaceful assembly at UCLA on April 28.
The UCLA counterprotest was organized by the nonprofit Israeli-American Council, which denounced nation-wide Gaza solidarity encampments as “pro-terror and anti-American.”
A representative for the student encampment stressed that their target was not Israel but the university’s investment “in corporations that are profiting from the genocide in Gaza.”
