Pro-Israel counterprotesters attack pro-Palestinian camp at UCLA; violence continues for hours

Counterprotesters tried to tear down the barricades surrounding the encampment. Some on campus said they were stunned it took so long before officials stepped in.

Just before midnight, a large group of counterdemonstrators, wearing black outfits and white masks, arrived on UCLA’s campus and tried to tear down the barricades surrounding the encampment. Campers, some holding lumber and wearing goggles and helmets, rallied to defend the encampment’s perimeter. The violence occurred hours after the university declared that the camp was “unlawful and violates university policy.”