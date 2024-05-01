Advertisement
VIDEO | 01:28
Pro-Israel counterprotesters attack pro-Palestinian camp at UCLA; violence continues for hours
California

Pro-Israel counterprotesters attack pro-Palestinian camp at UCLA; violence continues for hours

Counterprotesters tried to tear down the barricades surrounding the encampment. Some on campus said they were stunned it took so long before officials stepped in.

By Safi Nazzal
Share
Just before midnight, a large group of counterdemonstrators, wearing black outfits and white masks, arrived on UCLA’s campus and tried to tear down the barricades surrounding the encampment. Campers, some holding lumber and wearing goggles and helmets, rallied to defend the encampment’s perimeter. The violence occurred hours after the university declared that the camp was “unlawful and violates university policy.”
CaliforniaVideos: Latest
Safi Nazzal

Safi Nazzal is a puppeteer and content creator for 404 by L.A. Times. He received a film degree from Chapman University, where he specialized in directing, and is an alumni of the Television Academy Foundation internship program. He has trained with and performed for both the Bob Baker Marionette Theater and the Jim Henson Company. He also served as a campaign media director for a congressional candidate in the 2020 elections.

Advertisement