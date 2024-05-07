LA Times Today: Relaxing things to do in L.A. when you just can’t with the world

Hiking with goats at waterfalls, Japanese tea ceremonies in Malibu and floating in saltwater tanks under the stars – believe it or not, you can escape for a digital detox in your life right here in SoCal.



L.A. Times wellness reporter Deborah Vankin has tried them all and more and joined Lisa McRee to share how we can check out too.