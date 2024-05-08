LA Times Today: The art of growing your own mushrooms

Mushrooms are having a cultural moment of sorts. They can be found in home decor, coffee, fashion and skincare. Surprisingly, there’s still a lot we don’t know about mushrooms.



But more and more people in L.A. are starting to cultivate their own mushrooms – even turning them into works of art.