LA Times Today: Many O.C. residents deny Trump election results, potentially swaying key races, poll finds

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

When Joe Biden won the presidency in 2020, former president Donald Trump said the election was stolen. Many of his supporters believed him then and still do. That kind of distrust could spell disastrous results in the 2024 election for republicans.



L.A. Times reporter Hannah Fry wrote about how voter skepticism in Orange County could sway some key races.