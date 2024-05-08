LA Times Today: UCLA’s night of violence before police moved in

Last week’s arrests at UCLA capped two days of upheaval that began when the university declared the pro-Palestinian encampment unlawful. As we saw Tuesday night into Wednesday morning, there was a violent confrontation between protesters and pro-Israeli supporters.



Photographer Trevor Jackson was in the middle of it. Trevor joined Lisa McRee to describe the chaos.