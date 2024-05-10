LA Times Today: Patt Says: Confederate sentiment in Southern California ran deeper than you might know

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

California was admitted to the Union in September 1850 as a free, non-slavery state, and it remained in the Union during the Civil War.



But, as L.A. Times columnist Patt Morrison writes, pro-Confederacy sentiment was more prevalent than you’d think in the years before and after the war.



Here’s what Patt says.