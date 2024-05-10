LA Times Today: Scott Peterson in court as LA Innocence Project pushes for DNA testing and missing reports

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Laci Peterson was eight months pregnant when she disappeared from her home in Modesto on Christmas Eve of 2002. Her body and the remains of her unborn son were found on the shores of San Francisco Bay in April 2003.



Her husband, Scott Peterson, was convicted of the murders in 2004 on circumstantial evidence. Now, his attorneys and the innocence project claim new evidence demands a new trial.



L.A. Times Richard Winton joined Lisa McRee to review the case.