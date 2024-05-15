LA Times Today: How to close California’s budget deficit? Democrats plan to have a plan

Two years ago California’s budget coffers were flush with cash and Governor Gavin Newsom was promoting an ambitious policy agenda. Today, California faces a $45 billion deficit and many of those plans could be on the chopping block.



The governor presented his revised budget proposal last week and L.A. Times Sacramento bureau chief Laurel Rosenhall joined Lisa McRee with a breakdown.