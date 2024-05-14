LA Times Today: California is building fewer homes. The state could get even more expensive

As California continues to grapple with its ongoing housing crisis, some developers have made the difficult decision to scale back their construction plans, meaning rent and housing costs could rise.



L.A. Times housing market reporter Andrew Khouri brought Lisa McRee the story.