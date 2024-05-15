LA Times Today: A showcase of Asian and Asian-American-centered art in in Little Tokyo

In 1994, Eric Nakamura launched a zine called “Giant Robot” – a photocopied, hand-stapled fan boy’s collection of anime, kung fu movies, Japanese punk bands and skateboarding.



Thirty years later, what started as a personal hobby has become a showcase of pop culture centering on Asian and Asian-American artists. An art exhibition celebrating the world of Giant Robot is currently on view at the Japanese American National Museum.