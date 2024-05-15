LA Times Today: Most young adults, renters considering leaving L.A. due to high housing costs, poll finds

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

A new poll of Angelenos confirms some things we already know – housing is too expensive here. But the survey also revealed some surprises, including what we’re willing to do about it and a generational divide, too.



Liam Dillon covers housing for the L.A. Times. He joined Lisa McRee with more.