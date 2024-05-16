LA Times Today: A young actress, an obsessed stalker and a Hollywood murder that changed America

Watch L.A. Times Today at 7 p.m. on Spectrum News 1 on Channel 1 or live stream on the Spectrum News App. Palos Verdes Peninsula and Orange County viewers can watch on Cox Systems on channel 99.

Back in the late 1980’s, Rebecca Schaeffer starred alongside Pam Dawber in the television show “My Sister Sam.” Tragically, the 21-year-old actress was killed by an obsessed fan outside of her apartment building.



In the first of a new feature called Criminal Record, L.A. Times Christopher Goffard brought Lisa McRee this heartbreaking Hollywood story.