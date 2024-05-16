LA Times Today: Do dying people have a ‘right to try’ magic mushrooms? 9th Circuit weighs case

A Seattle-based physician says he has the right to prescribe psilocybin, the hallucinogenic compound in so-called “magic mushrooms” to his terminally ill patients.



He argues that state and federal “right to try laws” give terminal patients access to experimental drug therapies before they are approved by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration. But the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency disagrees.



Now one of the nation’s highest courts will hear the case and physicians across the country are watching closely.



L.A. Times legal affairs reporter Kevin Rector brought Lisa McRee the story.